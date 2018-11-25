Soggy start to Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a fantastic end to the holiday weekend.

Afternoon temperatures topped out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

The clouds increased late Sunday afternoon ahead of our next system, which is set to arrive after midnight.

Temperatures will remain warm enough that this will be a rain event until lunchtime Monday.

The wind will pick up once the cold front passes through the region.

As a result, a wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until Tuesday morning for locations along and west of I-81.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph at times.

The strongest wind gusts will be felt across the spine of the Blue Ridge.

If you couple the strong wind with some colder air, temperatures Monday afternoon will feel like the upper 30s.

Light snow showers will be possible for the western slopes Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations could be up to 1 inch in some spots.

Also, grab the heavier jacket before you walk out the door Tuesday morning.

Wind chills will start in the teens and 20s.

