Soggy Tuesday ahead; significant drop in humidity coming

ROANOKE, Va. - Rain Tuesday looks pretty widespread, as a front slowly passes through our area from west to east. An additional half an inch to two inches of rain will be possible, with localized flooding not out of the question.

The combination of a steady rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 70s today; our coolest day since mid-June.

Showers gradually shift east Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the jet stream dips way far south. This will prevent any significant heat from building back into the region for now.

In addition, we'll see a pretty significant drop in humidity. From tropical humidity in recent days to comfortable humidity Wednesday and tolerable humidity the rest of the week.

This is great news for the New River Valley Fair and FloydFest.

As the jet stream starts to lift north, we'll get a little warmer each day. Highs top out in the 80s, with lows at night in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

