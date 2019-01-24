Soggy, warm morning commute, turning colder, windy for the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - A flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. and a wind advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for the spine of the Blue Ridge.

Be on the lookout for ponding of water on roadways as you head into work or school this Thursday morning.

The steady, heavy rain will come to an end over the next few hours. In its place, the winds crank up as colder air rushes in. By dinner-time we’ll be back in the 30s after temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s.

We are dry to end the work week and for much of the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will flirt with 40, but we’ll have sunshine.

