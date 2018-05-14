Some needed rain on the way this week

ROANOKE, Va - Hot and dry are two good words to describe our weather so far this month. While the heat sticks around through Tuesday, temperatures mellow out a bit by Wednesday. That's also when rain and storm chances increase.

An area of high pressure off the east coast and an area of low pressure off the Florida Panhandle will push moisture our way from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic.

That means higher rain chances and lower daytime highs.

An early estimate on rain totals this week shows roughly an inch and a half to two inches of rain for most of the area. As showers build up along the higher terrain, the Highlands may see a little more than that this week.

While you'll likely see some ballgames canceled or delayed around the area, this rain is a good thing. Most of us have fallen an inch to an inch and a half below normal rainfall for the month of May.

We do not want to go into summer with a head start on a drought. So hopefully this week's weather can quench our thirst!

