Some storms develop late Sunday; near-record lows for some Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - We are tracking a cold front that will be moving through the area Sunday evening. This means the chance for storms, an increase in winds, a decrease in humidity and a decrease in temperatures.

Let's walk you through it all.

Sunday is not going to be a complete wash. In fact, we'll spend most of the day dry. Highs reach into the 80s, making for a good pool or lake day!

It's not until late in the afternoon and into the evening that we see storms popping and moving west to east. While not an outbreak, a strong-to-severe storm or two will be possible.

Once this front blows through, the winds of change start blowing. A gusty northwest wind Monday will help keep humidity levels and temperatures down.

Once the wind calms down Monday night, temperatures really plummet. Most of us drop into the 40s, and for some like Lynchburg and Danville - we could be nearing a record low.

This comes not long after we had high temperatures during the tail end of May that were within a few degrees of record territory.

