Some sunshine Monday, becoming breezy

ROANOKE, Va. - A few areas of fog will be possible early Monday morning.

This will quickly dissipate mid-morning with the help of some sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

It will also be breezy from time to time.

This wind will be out of the northwest, which will bring much cooler air to the region.

Lows will fall into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

A gusty northwest wind could generate some snow showers for the western slopes Monday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s and lower 40s but, with a strong wind, it’ll be feeling much colder.

Wintry weather will be possible for the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.