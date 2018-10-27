Some sunshine returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The cold steady rain has moved out and we are looking at a cloudy Saturday.

The day starts with areas of fog mostly along I-81 and I-77.

Within the fog, you might encounter some patchy drizzle.

Rain showers will be possible along and west of the Parkway Saturday.

A stray shower may venture further east but locations east of the Parkway should remain mostly dry.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 50s and lower 60s.

A strong west wind may make it feel a touch cooler.

Lows fall into the 40s Saturday night and the clouds will decrease.

We will have more sunshine around for Sunday and temperatures will warm near 60.

Sunday will be the pick day to view fall colors.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.