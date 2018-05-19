Southwest Virginia deals with rising water levels

ROANOKE, Va. - The widespread precipitation has shifted out of the area.

But, don't let your guard down.

Areas in southwest Virginia are dealing with high water and flooded roadways.

Moderate flooding is occurring at the Roanoke River near Randolph.

It is expected to crest at 25.9 feet Sunday morning.

Dan River in South Boston will crest Saturday morning at 24.7 feet.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until Saturday evening.

We are looking at periods of precipitation Saturday but nothing as widespread as Friday.

The best chance for more showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday afternoon.

Expect pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times, but nothing severe is expected.

Highs for Saturday warm into the mid 70s.

A few showers and thunderstorms follow us into Saturday night.

Sunday starts off dry, and we will even see some sunshine from time to time.

Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid 80s with a few late-day showers and thunderstorms.

