Spotty showers and cooler Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - The wedge builds in for Tuesday, resulting in cloudy and cooler conditions.

The day begins with a few areas of fog, nothing as widespread as Monday.

There will be a few spotty showers and patchy drizzle around for the Tuesday morning commute.

Not much will change by Tuesday afternoon.

Spotty showers can be expected along and east of the Parkway.

The instability is low so the activity today should just be rain showers.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s under cloudy skies.

The clouds remain locked in place Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Hit and miss showers will be possible overnight along the Blue Ridge.

By Wednesday, we turn our attention to Hurricane Michael.

It should become a tropical storm as it moves across the Carolinas Wednesday.

Locally, moisture will stream into the region Wednesday, resulting in better shower coverage.

The rain is expected to become moderate to even heavy late Wednesday and during the day Thursday before quickly ending late Thursday night as a boundary works through the region from the west.

At this time, rainfall totals Wednesday through Thursday night could be between 1 to 3 inches.

The higher totals will be across Southside and lower near the Blue Ridge.

Fall finally arrives Friday and for the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s with significantly lower humidity levels.

