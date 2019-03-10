Spring forward into spring-like warmth Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - After a downright gloomy day Saturday, major improvements are on the way for Sunday.

A few lingering rain showers are possible early Sunday morning, then the winds will shift out of the southwest.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph from time-to-time.

This wind will help to usher in some big time warm air.

We'll “spring forward” into spring-like warmth by the afternoon and the clouds will partially decrease.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-60s and lower 70s.

It'll be a mild night with lows only falling into the 40s.

We start the work week with dry conditions and highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Slightly cooler air will put high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, which is near average for this time of the year.

Conditions stay dry through part of Thursday, with highs warming into the 60s.

Rain chances will increase late Thursday and into Friday with the passage of another boundary.

