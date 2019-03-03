SPRING FORWARD: Moving one hour ahead next weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - You know that saying "time flies?" Of course you do! Well, we've reached that point in the year where time will "fly" ahead one hour.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, we "spring forward." This will mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time and an end to Standard Time.

Come Sunday, the sun will rise in Roanoke at 7:39 a.m. and set at 7:22 p.m. The sun, then, won't set before 7 p.m. again until October 4th.

Officials usually take this time to remind you to change the batteries out of your smoke detectors. Also, the time change can sometimes mess with your sleep.

If possible, plan your meals and routine around a certain bedtime, to ensure that you're getting enough sleep despite the change.

