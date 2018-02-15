Spring-like temperatures arrive today before a big cool down for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Even with a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures surge back into the low to mid 70s Thursday. Parts of Southside could flirt with 80 degrees both today and Friday before a strong cold front changes things big time heading into Saturday.

Better rain chances return on Friday with even more moisture arriving Saturday.

Saturday could provide some sneaky winter weather as a cold wedge build to our north. Temperatures that start in the 40s will fall into the 30s through the day potentially providing parts of the area, especially north of 460, with snow, mix before rain takes over for most.

The chill doesn't last long as spring-like air returns early next week.

