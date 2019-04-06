Spring-like warmth, pop-up storms likely Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - 'Tis the season for birds chirping, trees budding, temperatures rising and of course...spring showers. Not to worry! Any kind of showers or storms we see Sunday afternoon will really be hit-or-miss.

While it won't be necessary to completely cancel plans, maybe have a Plan B in case you get wet for a few minutes. Be sure to also download the StormTeam 10 app, so you can keep up with the latest radar.

Speaking of radar, this is what it may look like Sunday afternoon after 2 or 3 p.m.

Temperatures should still have the opportunity to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The coverage of showers and storms increases Monday afternoon, as an area of low pressure passes to our south. Higher rain totals of 1-2" may be possible near the NC-VA line, all depending on the path of that low pressure.

Even still, highs should get into the 70s on Monday! It's likely that these showers taper off by Tuesday, setting us up for some dry weather through Thursday.

The next chance for scattered showers looks to come on Friday, with colder air staying north. So...no sneaky April snow for us!

