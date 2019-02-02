Spring-like weather takes over for much of the next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Punsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow this morning. According to tradition, that means we get an early spring.

Even though the rodent's track record is less than stellar, pring-like weather definitely makes an early arrival this coming week. The jet stream is retreating back north, after delivering some very cold air to our region and especially areas north of here. This retreat allows warmer air to move into Virginia.

When you average out this week's forecast highs and lows, the average high in Roanoke should be in the low 60s and the average low in the low 40s.

That's more typical for early February in Savannah, Georgia. No need to take a vacation right now, when we'll feel like that!

Don't sleep on winter, even though it'll be easy to do that this week. February is typically our snowiest month in southwest and central Virginia.

