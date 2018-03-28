Spring warmth finally arrives

Wednesday starts chilly, but by the afternoon, temperatures will make a run for 70 degrees. The best chance for rain this Wednesday afternoon will be along and north of 460.

The warmth continues to surge Thursday as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 70s. Shower chances come back late Thursday and into early Good Friday. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible to close out the work week.

Easter weekend looks very nice with highs Saturday in the mid-60s under partly sunny skies. Other than a stray shower Easter Sunday, dry weather hangs around with highs in the mid-60s.

