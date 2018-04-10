Spring Warmth Is On Its Way!

Roanoke, VA - Finally, it will begin to feel like Spring by the end of the week!

As high pressure shifts off the east coast by Thursday into Saturday, temperatures will turn warmer with a southerly wind. By Thursday, highs will reach the mid 70s. Many spots will get to 80 by Friday with plenty of sun. High clouds build in by Saturday with highs back into the mid 70s. By Sunday, a potent cold front brings the threat for thunderstorms.

With it getting warm, I'm sure many of you will want to get out and plant. It's still a little early. The average last freeze date is between April 15th to April 30th.

