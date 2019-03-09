Springing forward by nearly 30 degrees Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Losing that one hour of sleep may not seem so bad when you step outside Sunday afternoon. After this weekend's gloomy debut, we literally spring forward into a new season.

It'll take a few bumps in the road to get there, but they'll be minor. Through Saturday evening and Saturday night, we'll be north of a warm front. With an easterly wind banking the air up against the mountains, we're subject to a dome of cold air, clouds and fog.

Rain will then spread, most of it being light, from southwest to northeast later in the night into the wee morning hours Sunday. A few pockets of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out north of 460, but this won't be enough for any major impact.

Come Sunday morning, the warm front will be north of us. Temperatures will still be in the 40s, so we won't warm up just yet.

What's ironic, in a sense, is that as a cold front sweeps to the east - we'll actually get warmer. (Cold fronts don't always mean colder weather. They're more or less a boundary between two airmasses, or a separation of wind direction).

Wind coming in out of the southwest and west will help bring in some much warmer air.

It'll be breezy at times, with wind speeds anywhere from 10 to 15 mph, gusting 20 to 30 mph. This won't be enough for any kind of significant damage or outages, like what we saw two weeks ago.

