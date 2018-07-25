Starting soggy, drying out to close out the work week

ROANOKE, Va - For one more day, storms will be around before we change up our pattern for a short time to close out the work week.

Like the past several days, any storm that gets going will have the potential to produce very heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding will be possible.

The drying trend for the most part stays with us through the start of the weekend, although a couple of storms will be possible Friday and Saturday. The storms will be few and far between so any outdoor plans Friday and Saturday shouldn't be impacted too much.

