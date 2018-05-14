Staying hot Monday; Chance for afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a blistering Mother’s Day weekend and the heat stays with us as we start the work week. Highs Monday afternoon top out around 90 degrees.

TODAY

After sunshine to start the day, scattered storms look to develop later in the afternoon/evening along a boundary north of 460.

This is also the best chance for a few strong storms containing large hail and damaging winds.

REST OF THE WEEK

Starting Wednesday, our pattern will turn very wet as tropical moisture surges in from a disturbance currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

2-4” of rain, and in some spots more could fall will be possible from today through Sunday.

