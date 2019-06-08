Staying soggy into early next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Widespread moderate to heavy rain became a bit more scattered Saturday afternoon.

Due to the excessive rainfall, flash flooding occurred across parts of the region.

Unfortunately, we are far from done with the precipitation.

Rain chances will continue into Sunday and Monday.

We could be looking at an additional 1-3 inches by Monday night.

Rivers, creeks and streams will continue to rise over the weekend, causing more flooding issues heading into next week.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for parts of the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley and Southside.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

We will get a brief break from the precipitation Tuesday, but more rain is on the way late Wednesday and into Thursday.

The precipitation will be hit and miss across the area.

We will get the opportunity to dry out some come Friday, when highs will be near 80 degrees.

