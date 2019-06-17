Staying steamy Monday, few strong storms possible

ROANOKE, Va - Temperatures are going to make another run for 90 degrees later Monday afternoon after a very warm and muggy start to the work week. More widespread storms are expected to fire up later Monday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become strong with damaging wind and large hail the main threats.

This will start a stormy stretch that will keep thunderstorm chances around through Thursday.

Like Monday, the storms that develop Tuesday will also have the chance to be strong. The entire region is highlighted in the marginal risk, meaning a few storms could be severe but an outbreak is not expected.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.