Staying summer-like, few pop-up storms later Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - The summer-like weather continues Thursday and we’ll add a slightly better chance for those routine pop-up storms that come with the heating-of-the-day. Most are dry until a little after the lunch hour.

Another round of rain and storms is possible later in the day Friday. Some of those could continue early into Saturday before a brief break.

An isolated strong storm is possible Friday evening and again Saturday. Another system pays Virginia a visit bringing rain chances back to the region for the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.