Staying sunny; Turning humid for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Sunshine continues to be with us Thursday as out humidity also stays relatively low. Highs Thursday under mainly sunny skies climb back into the lower 80s after a cool start.

Very slight rain chances return late Friday afternoon and early evening. but most of the area will stay dry.

Those slight rain chances should stay contained to the Highlands as most of us close out the work week dry. Humidity starts to creep back Friday afternoon and ramps up over the weekend.

Scattered shower and storm chances increase Saturday, but it won't be a washout. The better rain chances come Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.