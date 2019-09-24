Staying warmer than average, mostly dry through the next week

ROANOKE, Va. - Fall started Monday, but with temperatures hitting 90° in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside. A front passed through, which will hold us back from getting that hot Tuesday.

However, we'll still be warm (upper 70s and low to mid 80s), dry and breezy. Given the current dry spell/drought we're in, that's not good.

Along with the burn bans currently in place, no one should burn on a day like Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry too, as does most of Thursday. There is, however, the chance for a few showers and storms west of the Parkway late Thursday afternoon and evening. This chance is slim, but a chance is a chance at this point.

After that, the heat builds back in for the weekend, as the front pictured above moves north. The heat and humidity, along with that front in somewhat close proximity to our region, should give us a few spotty storms each afternoon.

Through the next week to week and a half, there's nothing that spells widespread rain/drought buster for us.

With high pressure building in the eastern U.S., we'll likely stay hot and mostly dry through the first few days of October.

