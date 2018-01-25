Still breezy, colder to start Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - We are starting off with widespread 20s for the first time in five days as more seasonable air continues to pour in. With the help of sunshine, highs return to the upper-40s. The breeze will still be evident Thursday afternoon, but not as gusty as the past couple of days.

Temperatures climb back into the 50s to close out the work week and start the weekend. 95 percent of Saturday is dry as clouds go back on the increase, but a few showers may sneak into the area late Saturday evening. The better chance for rain swings by on Sunday before colder air arrives early next week. A batch of Arctic air looms for the first week of February.

