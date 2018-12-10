Storm breaks records across Virginia

This was the big one. A widespread 12-18" of snow fall across Southwest and Central Virginia with a few spots topping 20".

The snow was good enough to set new records for 24 hour snowfall for the month of December. For Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville this was a top-3 three biggest snowfall for the month. Some storms lasted more than 24 hours which is why there is a difference in 24 hour snow and the actual storm.

Lynchburg picked up just over 11 inches of snow, making it the biggest 24 hour snow and the third biggest December storm as a whole.

With a little more than a foot, the River City saw the second highest 24 hour snow total and second biggest storm in history.

Danville also more-than-doubled the average snowfall for the entire year.

The Star City picked up 15" of snow closing in on the total for all of last winter. The average for Roanoke. is 18.5

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.