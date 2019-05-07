Storm chances return Tuesday, better chances Mother's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine dominates to start Tuesday before clouds increase later in the afternoon. With the heating-of-the-day, a few storms bubble up, mainly along and west of Interstate 81. Highs top out around 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

A few more storms pop-up Wednesday and Thursday, but more widespread rain and storm chances return Friday and last through Mother's Day weekend.

From Tuesday through Sunday, 1-3" of rain will be possible. The most widespread rain and storm chances come later in the day Friday and stay around through Sunday night.

