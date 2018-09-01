Storms redevelop Saturday afternoon

ROANOKE, VA - Saturday marks the beginning of Meteorological Fall but it certainly won't be feeling like it.

The summertime heat and humidity will continue through the holiday weekend.

Early Saturday morning thundershowers fade away by sunrise.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Thunderstorms will redevelop Saturday afternoon on a hit or miss basis.

Very heavy downpours will be possible with some of these storms.

As a result, localized flash flooding is a concern.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

The thunderstorms fade away Saturday evening and we are dry overnight.

Lows fall into the 60s and lower 70s.

Patchy fog will develop across the region late Saturday night.

Sunday starts of dry but more thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

