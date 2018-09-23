Storms bring heavy rainfall to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - A flash flood watch is in effect for counties along and east of the Parkway until midnight.

A cold front ignited numerous showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall was the main feature of some of these storms.

The threat for heavy rainfall will continue through at least midnight.

A few lingering showers will continue overnight and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

With the wedge in place, expect periods of showers and patchy drizzle from time to time.

