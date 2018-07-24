Storms, heavy rain continue Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Scattered showers will be around for the morning commute and pick up in intensity later this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, very heavy rain will be likely in thunderstorms.

Like Monday, storms will take advantage of plentiful tropical moisture and produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Heavy rains will now fall on saturated ground enhancing the flood threat later today. Don't drive through flooded roadways. Turn around don't drown.

Scattered storms are once again possible Wednesday before drying out to close out the work week.

