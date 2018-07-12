Storms moving out, drier weather moving in to close out work week

ROANOKE, Va - After a few storms yesterday along a cold front, relatively drier air will sneak in gradually bringing back sunshine. Highs will return to the mid-to-upper-80s and basically stay there over the next seven days.

A stray storm will still be possible Thursday right along the Virginia/North Carolina border as the cold front that crossed most of the area yesterday is slow to move away from us.

Other than a stray storm or two Sunday, much of the weekend looks dry. A cold front early next work week will bring showers and storms back into the picture Monday and Tuesday.

