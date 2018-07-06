Storms possible Friday, relief from the heat by the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - A cold front is moving in from the west and will push through the area later Friday. This front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms through the course of the afternoon.

Behind this front, much more comfortable air spills into the region. Highs Saturday and Sunday will drop into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Sunshine dominates over the entirety of the weekend.

After a dicey Thursday and Friday in White Sulphur Springs, rounds three and four of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier look perfect over the weekend.

Heat makes a comeback early next work week.

