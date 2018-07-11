Storms possible Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - A cold front will gradually move in from the west by Wednesday afternoon. Late this morning, shower and storm chances increase for the Highlands. By lunch, scattered storms will be possible closer to the 460 corridor of Roanoke and Lynchburg. Through the early evening, storms will remain possible as the cold front clears the area.

A few storms could be on the strong side especially across central Virginia, and Southside. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

A drying trend takes over overnight and to close out the work week.

