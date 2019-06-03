Straight line wind responsible for Sunday's damage, not a tornado

ROANOKE, Va. - National Weather Service meteorologists surveyed the damage leftover from Sunday's storms Monday morning. It was determined that very strong straight line winds were responsible for the damage in Roanoke and Bedford counties.

Radar imagery depicted strong straight line winds just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, but a survey team was deployed to confirm this was not a tornado. Strong straight line winds can look like weak tornado damage.

These survey teams were inspecting the direction in which the damage occurred. If a tornado had been responsible for the damage, the damage would have been twisted and spread out in different directions.

Survey teams were headed to Hurt to inspect the damage from Friday's severe storms.

