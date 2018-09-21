Stray shower, storm today, much cooler by Sunday

Rinse, wash and repeat for Friday. A stray shower is possible later in the day, but most are dry to close out the work week.

Better rain chances and cooler weather arrive over the weekend and early next week.

Showers and storms will be around the area this weekend as a cold front stalls over the region through early next week. Isolated flooding is possible with a couple of inches of rain possible from Saturday through Tuesday falling on saturated ground.

The wedge will reinforce cooler air by Sunday and Monday where highs may struggle to reach the mid-60s!

