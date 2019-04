ROANOKE, Va. - A stray shower is possible to start the day, mainly for the Highlands along the I-64 corridor. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine will be around for Wednesday afternoon. Highs again will make a run for 80 degrees.

The breeze will kick up again later Wednesday afternoon to at times gusting around 25 mph.

A few storms develop later Thursday, mainly north of 460, however these are not expected to be strong.

