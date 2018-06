ROANOKE, Va - The heat and humidity continues to build Thursday along with some sunshine through the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible later in the day, but most will stay dry.

The hottest days of 2018 to date are coming early next week. By Father's Day, temperatures climb back into the mid-90s with another day in the mid-90s hanging around for Monday.

Our next rain chances don't come around until Tuesday.

