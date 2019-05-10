Stray storms Friday, turning wetter Mother's Day Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, but the better rain chances arrive Saturday and Sunday. Highs Friday are still warm, around 80 degrees, but cooler air pushes in for Mother's Day weekend.

Graduations Saturday morning may be impacted by scattered showers. Widespread rain develops through the morning and especially for the afternoon and evening. The steadiest rain moves in Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning and then again later Sunday afternoon.

Periods of rain will be around Sunday, but there will also be breaks if you have plans to sneak out and grill for mom. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s to low-70s.

With 1-2 inches of rain possible over the weekend, isolated flooding will become possible.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.