Strong wind gusts force temporary closure of Olympic Park in Gangneung

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - Strong gusts of wind forced a temporary closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung Wednesday.

Wind gusts reached up to 50 miles per hour, causing major damage to the area.

Two concession stands collapsed due to fierce winds.

Refrigerators were knocked over and shattered glass was strewn among the debris.

Tents were left lying on the ground as volunteers urged visitors to leave the park and find safety inside the venues.

In text messages sent to mobile phones in the coastal area, Gangneung City Hall called for people to be wary of flying objects and falling debris.

The streets of the Gangneung Media Village where the majority of international journalists covering the games are staying were deserted except for a few security officials trying to fix damage to temporary structures.

Several tents used as work areas for the press were closed.

In PyeongChang, several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through the mountain region.

The wind is expected to relax some in the coming days, but is slated to kick up again next week.

