Strong storms, heavy rain possible again Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - In the wake of the storms and heavy rain Monday, thick fog has taken over. That fog will lead to a little sunshine later in the morning and afternoon. The more sun we see however, the better chance there will be for stronger storms in the afternoon.

The main threat in any storm that gets going will be strong winds. Very heavy rain will also accompany any storm that develops. Storms so not have to be strong to produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding.

The best chance for rain and storms comes after 2 and last until the late this evening.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.