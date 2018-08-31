Heavy rain possible again Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - Storms will develop once again later Friday afternoon and evening, mainly after 1 or 2 p.m. These storms will be scattered in nature like last night, but will likely contain very heavy rain. A few storms could have isolated damaging wind gusts.

Localized flash flooding will once again be possible. It shouldn’t be a washout for high school football, but keep the rain gear handy. It should be on the drier side for the second half of the games.

A few storms will pop again Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Any storm that does get going, however will produce tropical downpours and the potential for localized flash flooding.

A couple of storms will be possible Sunday, but a lot of us will stay dry. Most of us our dry Monday with just a stray heating-of-the-day storm for Labor Day afternoon. Highs hang out in the upper-80s Labor Day weekend.

