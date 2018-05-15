Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va - If it wasn't for a cold front passing by later Tuesday afternoon, we would likely hit 90 degrees again. Because of that front sparking showers and storms, we'll have to settle for the upper-80s. Some of those storms later this afternoon could be strong to severe.

The best chance for stronger storms lies north of 460, but everyone should be weather aware though the evening.

Rain and storm chances stay elevated through the week as a tropical disturbance moves through the region. Some the rain could be heavy at times. From the storms Tuesday and continued rain chances through the weekend, 1-3" of rain will be possible. Isolated higher amounts are also possible, especially if impacted by embedded thunderstorms.

That rain should help to rid some of the thick pollen out of the atmosphere over the coming days.

