Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va - A couple of waves of rain and storms push the region today. The first wave will bring a few scattered showers and storms through the area for the second half of the morning.

The second wave comes through along a cold front later this afternoon and evening. If skies can clear enough between the waves, a few of the storms this afternoon/evening could become severe. Everyone is under the gun for a strong storm this afternoon, but the best chance is east of the Blue Ridge.

The main threats with any storm that develops this afternoon will be damaging winds and heavy rain. The best chance for strong storms will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The other story today is the return of the mid-summer-like heat.

Temperatures jump back into the mid-80s today and we flirt with the 90s over Mother's Day weekend. Most of Mother's Day weekend looks dry, hot and humid.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.