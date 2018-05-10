Weather

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

Heat builds for Mother's Day Weekend

By Jonathan Kegges - Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va - A couple of waves of rain and storms push the region today. The first wave will bring a few scattered showers and storms through the area for the second half of the morning.

The second wave comes through along a cold front later this afternoon and evening. If skies can clear enough between the waves, a few of the storms this afternoon/evening could become severe. Everyone is under the gun for a strong storm this afternoon, but the best chance is east of the Blue Ridge.

RPM_1525941682784.JPG

The main threats with any storm that develops this afternoon will be damaging winds and heavy rain. The best chance for strong storms will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

threats_1525941685846.JPG

The other story today is the return of the mid-summer-like heat.

highs_1525941682748.JPG

Temperatures jump back into the mid-80s today and we flirt with the 90s over Mother's Day weekend. Most of Mother's Day weekend looks dry, hot and humid.

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.