Strong storms possible today, more rain this weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Storm chances increase later in the afternoon as a system moves in from the west. We’ll start off dry on this Friday, but later in the afternoon/evening a few strong storms will be possible.

MAIN THREATS:

Hail, damaging wind and heavy rain.

Rain chances increase even more over the weekend, especially Saturday. While it won’t be a total loss, storms will be likely for much of Saturday with periods of rain moving through.

Isolated flooding will be possible where rain falls over the same area over and over.

