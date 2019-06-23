Strong-to-severe storms possible again late Monday, Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. - We turn a corner Monday toward more summer-like weather. Highs reach 85-90° for most of the area, humidity increases and then comes the chance for storms.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed areas mostly near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Most of Lynchburg and Southside are under a Level 1 risk. Neither case means that we're looking at widespread severe weather, but we should at least be alert to the potential.

That could change depending on the timing of these storms. An earlier start time might push that yellow shading (Level 2 risk) farther east.

Regardless, we should all be alert to the potential for localized wind damage and localized flooding with these storms. Hail is possible, but isn't the main threat. It's unlikely that we see tornadoes in a setup like tomorrow.

As far as timing goes, we're actually dry for a good chunk of the day. That's what will allow temperatures to climb to 85-90°. Anything between 1 and 4 p.m. will be your typical pop-up kind of stuff.

Most forecast data hints at a line of storms marching in from the west around suppertime and exiting east after sunset.

Because these lines can sometimes pick up forward speed, we're giving you guys a multi-hour window of severe weather potential (5 to 10 p.m.).

Be sure to stay tuned to StormTeam 10 for frequent updates on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.