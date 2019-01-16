Sub-zero wind chills, flash freezing possible after this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Some of the coldest air in over a year is scheduled to move in late Sunday into Monday. A strong cold front will move through the area, with Arctic air dropping by the region.

Before that, however, we'll be dealing with quite a bit of rain late Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

This will leave the roads pretty wet and hard to treat.

As temperatures drop nearly 40° from Sunday to Monday, a flash freeze will be possible. This would leave some icy spots on the roads, making the Monday commute tough.

If there's enough dry time during the day Sunday, that threat may actually decrease. The biggest concern will be the cold air pouring in.

Monday morning temperatures will likely be in the single digits, with wind chills even lower than that.

Monday afternoon temperatures likely won't make it above freezing either.

We know this is several days from now, but we do want to give you a heads up, as this likely will send us into a colder and more active pattern to close out the month.

