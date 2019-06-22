Summer heat, humidity a little delayed; set to arrive soon

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer is officially here, but it may not feel completely like it just yet. In fact, it was warmer in Fairbanks, Alaska on the solstice than it was here.

That changes very soon, with Sunday being somewhat of a transition day. As a warm front lifts north, temperatures may rise a few degrees more than they have Saturday. Spotty afternoon downpours will be possible west of the Blue Ridge, but that shouldn't be enough to cancel your plans.

The aforementioned warm front continues to lift north, allowing summer heat and humidity to return by Monday. Highs will likely be 85-90°, but there is a catch.

A storm system passing to the north may be able to tap into that heat and humidity to fire up some storms. A couple may become strong-to-severe, with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma placing the western half of our viewing area in a Marginal (Level 1 of 5) risk for severe storms. Main threats with anything that develops late afternoon into the night would be high wind gusts and heavy rain.

What we'll find is that we get caught in that typical summertime pattern the rest of the week. Highs 85-90°, maybe a spotty downpour or two in the afternoon, and lows at night in the 60s.

I mean...it is summer after all, isn't it?

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.