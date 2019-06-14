Summer heat pops by for Father's Day weekend visit

ROANOKE, Va. - Friday, we were dreaming of pumpkin spice. This weekend, we'll be dreaming of something with ice. As high pressure grows stronger, the mercury will rise each afternoon this weekend.

While Saturday morning starts cool, we'll reach the 80s by the afternoon. Father's Day will be the hotter of the two days, as highs get into the 85-90° range.

Only a few spotty storms during the afternoon will help cool things down Sunday. However, given the fact that those storms are moving into hot, humid air - a couple could become strong to severe.

Monday will mostly be a repeat performance, before the weather turns a bit more unsettled next week.

Storm systems that develop just east of the Rockies will ride along a meandering front, giving us the daily shot for showers and storms next week.

At the moment, most forecast data keeps that meandering front far north enough to keep the higher threat for flooding north and west of here.

Any slight jog south could make that a concern for us. We'll watch that front closely in the coming days, and let you know of any changes should they arise.

