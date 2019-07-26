Summer warmth, humidity return; storms return next week

ROANOKE, Va. - While parts of Europe have been breaking all-time heat records, the weather here at home has been unusually comfortable for this time of year. Friday will be a repeat performance of Thursday. We start off cool, with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s.

We'll hop back into a more normal summer routine this weekend, as the jet stream retreats back north.

Saturday and Sunday both look like perfect pool and lake days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be pretty typical of late July, but any shower and storm chances will be slim to none. There may be a fluke near some of the higher mountaintops, like Whitetop/Mt. Rogers, Mountain Lake, etc.

If we stay dry through Tuesday, it will have been the first completely dry 7-day stretch since last July.

A front drops back down southward by the middle of next week, giving us a better chance of rain and storms next Wednesday and Thursday. A few cannot be ruled out Tuesday, though.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.