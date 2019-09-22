Summertime heat continues into the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - If you didn’t see a passing light rain shower Saturday, you’ll probably need to be watering your plants these next few days.

Sunday will be warm and dry, which will be the common theme for the next 7-days.

Sunday afternoon temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Highs could be approaching 90 degrees for Lynchburg and Southside.

Lows Sunday night will only tumble into the mid-60s under fair skies.

Valley fog may develop overnight.

It will officially be fall Monday morning at 3:50, but it certainly won’t be feeling like it.

Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s which is about 10 degrees above average.

A weak disturbance will bring the chance of a few rain showers to locations along and west of the Parkway Monday evening.

Unfortunately the precipitation will be quite isolated.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday.

We could be approaching the 90s by next weekend.

